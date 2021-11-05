Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $27,030.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00084338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00083353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,455.86 or 0.07305603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,155.89 or 1.00268171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,821,155 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

