CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Trading Up 10.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) shares were up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 2,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.