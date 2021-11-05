CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Shares Down 6.1%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

