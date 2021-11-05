Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,174 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Kennametal worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $38.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

