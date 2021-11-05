Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

