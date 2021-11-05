Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Health Catalyst worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,567 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

