Curecoin (CURE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,741.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $78,741.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00324250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,323,141 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.