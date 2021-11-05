Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Position Cut by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,574 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.64% of Curis worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 278.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Curis by 58.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Curis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.77. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

