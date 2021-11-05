Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.96% from the company’s previous close.

CWK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 130,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,318. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $20,823,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.