Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 10064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -135.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

