CWV Chain (CWV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,484.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $18.33 million and $10,484.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

