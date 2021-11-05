CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $201.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

