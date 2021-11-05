Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Down 14.8%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ) dropped 14.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOQ)

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

