CyberMiles (CMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.10 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,173.80 or 1.00250394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00325701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00060240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

