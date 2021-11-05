DA Davidson Comments on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $512.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 173.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

