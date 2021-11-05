DA Davidson Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $360.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.94. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,123.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.