Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.21 ($72.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €57.26 ($67.36) on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.37.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.