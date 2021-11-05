Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

NYSE DRI opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $23,218,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

