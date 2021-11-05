Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $230.00 at Loop Capital

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $14.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,946. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $54,322,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 152.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

