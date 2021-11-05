DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, DATx has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $698,759.02 and approximately $204,796.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

