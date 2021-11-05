David Pendarvis Sells 1,485 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73.

On Friday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92.

RMD traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.62.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

