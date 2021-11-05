Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 7,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62.

