Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Trading Down 0.9%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.53. 18,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 35,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

