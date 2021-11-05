Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.47. 4,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 14,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

