Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,043.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

NYSE DECK traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $420.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,642. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.