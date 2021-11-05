DEEPSPACE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203,441.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $203,441.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.41 or 1.00407262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.97 or 0.07292102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022825 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

