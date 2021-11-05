DeFiChain (DFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.75 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $2.87 or 0.00004652 BTC on exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $863.46 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 135.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

