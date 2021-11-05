Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.18 or 0.00317371 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004018 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

