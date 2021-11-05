DeHive (DHV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $653,458.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $963,380.23 and $653,458.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.