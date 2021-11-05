Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $117,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

