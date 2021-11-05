Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.01. Delek US shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 12,834 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,410,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Delek US by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

