Delphy One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,335.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $37,335.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

