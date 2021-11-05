Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.
Shares of DEN stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $90.50. 714,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. Denbury has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $90.70.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Denbury stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
