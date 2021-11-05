Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

DNN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

