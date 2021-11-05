Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.
DNN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
