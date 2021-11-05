Derek J. Eisele Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.16. 601,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

