Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $15.21 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $2.39 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

