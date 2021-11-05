Desjardins Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.20. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

