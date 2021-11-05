Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of DLAKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 334,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 537,344.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 386,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,888 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

