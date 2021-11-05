Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,482. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.