Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
DPSGY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,482. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
