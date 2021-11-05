Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.18

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.18 and traded as high as $66.67. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 43,165 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

