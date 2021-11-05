Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Billion

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,021,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $44.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

