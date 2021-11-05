DeXe (DEXE) Market Cap Hits $45.58 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for about $13.09 or 0.00021394 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $45.58 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.25 or 0.00248898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00096491 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,482,744 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

