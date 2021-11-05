DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 137.7% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $716,238.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

