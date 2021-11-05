Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post sales of $55.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.42 million to $56.46 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $207.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.3%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

