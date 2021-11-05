Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.01

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $50.27. Digimarc shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 66,668 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $847.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 0.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 177,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

