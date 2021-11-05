Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.