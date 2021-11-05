Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.16 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

