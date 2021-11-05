Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.60 Million

Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $331.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.20 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 274.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS opened at $72.96 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.