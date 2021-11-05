DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $105.32 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after buying an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $30,281,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

