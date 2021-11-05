DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $104.11 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $5,287,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.